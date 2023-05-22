Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi: from the Third Pole to daily bullying

There is a drama that is consumed almost daily: a famous Tuscan politician, former prime minister, savagely bullies a Roman politician, former minister and nephew of a famous director. Do you understand who it is?

But yes you understood, it’s about the two of them, the former duo of the “cat and the fox”, Matthew Renzi And Charles Calenda. Those who wanted to do the Third Pol(l)o and the work turned out badly for him like a pink salt toffee pudding. And to say that they had been warned. Since the end of the White Whale who among the centrists hasn’t tried to rebuild it? A little bit of everyone. The last failure was that of Casini-Rutelli-Fini.

But let’s go back to the two who argue as if they were in the film “The War of the Roses” by the unreachable Danny De Vito. “We had loved each other so much”, must have thought that romantic Calenda who is the nephew of Luigi Comencini, the one, coincidentally, from the Pinocchio television series, the lying tumbler whose nose stretched. Before the last electoral struggles of last year Calenda had crowned himself emperor, and to tell the truth, he even put a funny little crown on his hair, which is indeed dandruff, at least in the summer. Dalla Gruber did like Celestine V the “great refusal” to the emperor Letta and so he returned to the arms of Renzi who sacrificed calves and limited traffic to celebrate the return of the fat prodigal son. But after a while the two began to peck at each other, throwing jabs at each other, disagreeing, pointing out.

One, the smartest one, the Tuscan therefore, went around the globe – as Meloni says – to give conferences that smelled of petrodollars while the other instead had to settle for sandwiches in Parioli. Who are always sandwich gentlemen, mind you, and Parioli have a stellar cost, but still a meager meal for such a man. He was sweating Calenda, as he whirled like a dervish between the Flaminia and the Cassia. He thought he had become the needle of the balance, he wanted to adopt a two-oven policy, but it was a pity that they were both Renzi’s, but he hadn’t understood it. Then the first electoral blows they brought it back to reality. Renzi – what a fool he is – immediately understood that Calenda had now become only a burden for him and that after using it to enter Parliament it was no longer needed.

