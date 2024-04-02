Carlo Boszhard is in favor in his column Television discussed in more detail the criticism of the past season Married at first sight. And there was a lot of commentary this time. From the outside world, but also from the experts who participate in the program. “I have great faith in finding a solution together,” the 54-year-old presenter writes.
Mark den Blanken
Latest update:
16:12
