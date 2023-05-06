King Charles and Queen Camilla, both with crowns on their heads and he in the royal mantle, leaned over the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowds. With them were all the pageboys, two ladies-in-waiting of Camilla, the heir to the throne William, with his wife Kate and three children, and other members of the royal family. Prince Harry, as expected, was not there. Among the cheers of the crowd, the royals watched Buckingham Palace fly over by five formations of helicopters, followed by the Red Arrow aerobatic team of the Royal Force. The airshow marked the end of the coronation ceremony.



00:58