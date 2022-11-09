Throw eggs at Carlo and Camilla: a man arrested in York

A man was arrested by British police for throwing uova against King Charles and Queen consort Camilla in York, in the north of England. The goal was missed and the eggs fell to the ground, as the royals waved to the crowd at Micklegate Bar, a medieval gate that royals traditionally pass through to enter the city. An agent warned Charlesremained unperturbed, of the presence of the eggs on the ground to prevent trampling or slipping.

“This country was built on the blood of slaves!” Shouted the man as he was arrested. “Shame on you!”, “God save the king” were instead the answers of the people towards man. The royals are in York for a number of institutional commitments, including the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth.

Subscribe to the newsletter

