Dear Santa Claus:
I am Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, the best club in the world, and I am writing this letter to you to send you my wishes and those of all Madrid fans for 2024. We have Florentino Pérez, a great president who knows how to make us happy and that every year gives us great joy. You only have to see the reconstruction of the stadium to realize that our president always looks for the best for the club.
And although Florentino is a superior being, he has also encountered walls that he cannot break… and in terms of signings he only thinks about Mbappé and that has affected the planning of the squad. For this reason, and for other reasons, he wants to ask you for a few things to help the team in 2024:
It may be a cliché, especially these days, but footballers are the protagonists of this sport and this season we have already suffered too many injuries, several of them serious. Therefore, my first request for you is that in 2024 we do not have so many injuries and that those who are out recover as best as possible and contribute to the team again.
Injuries have been a real burden even before the start of the season. Courtois, Militao, Alaba, Ceballos, Camavinga… there are very few players who are managing to avoid physical problems. For the rest of the season I only have two center backs from the first team so at least I need one more defender or I will have to change Tchouameni's position again.
The maxim of football: win titles. I would very much like to return to Cibeles and celebrate more than one title with our great fans, who always accompany us. If we could win the treble it would be the best gift in the world, but if we have to choose, you already know which is our favorite competition.
As I told you at the beginning of my letter, Kylian Mbappé has been our president's great obsession in recent years… but Madrid fans have already gotten tired of waiting for the Frenchman and who they want to see in white is Erling Haaland. Furthermore, I could really use a scorer for the squad, because although Bellingham is scoring a lot of goals, we know that he is not a number 9.
By the way, if you can't get Haaland to come in January, it can also be in June. We will wait for you with open arms.
Last but not least, I wanted to ask you for a Christmas basket full of gum and candy, because during the games I eat a lot and I'm leaving my salary.
PS: my favorite flavor is mint.
