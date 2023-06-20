While the Brazil’s selectionfive times world champion, is in Portugal to face her second friendly of the FIFA date against Senegal (the first was a 4-1 victory against Guinea), the directors of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) would already have closed the next coach, italian Carlo Ancelotti.
According to information from the Brazilian outlet “Globoesporte”, the CBF would have reached an agreement to sign the current Real Madrid coach by 2024, the date on which his relationship with the white club ends.
Although everything seems to be defined, there would be no official announcement before next year, when Carleto confirms to Florentino Pérez that he will not continue in the Merengue once your link ends.
According to the Brazilian media O’Globe, the experienced DT already accepted the proposal to take the position, which today has the interim Ramón Menezes working, who took over after the departure of Tité after the World Cup in Qatar 2022 in which the greenyellow was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Croatia.
The 66-year-old coach will designate a specific collaborator to begin working on the transition with Menezes, with the aim of not wasting time and advancing in the knowledge of the footballers for when his time to take over comes, after the 30th of June 2024.
Meanwhile, Menezes was asked for his opinion on Ancelotti, in the press conference after the clash with Guinea: “I already said that he is a great coach. What am I going to say about Ancelotti? His career is wonderful,” he stated. Will it be confirmed?
