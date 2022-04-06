Carlo Ancelotti will lead Real Madrid against Chelsea

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.
The DT tested negative for covid-19.
April 06, 2022, 06:15 AM
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for Covid-19 and will be able to lead his team against Chelsea this Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Ancelotti “has tested negative for COVID-19, so he will travel to London this Wednesday to join the first team training camp,” Real Madrid announced in a brief statement.
big question mark
The Italian coach was waiting for one last test in his attempt to rush deadlines to be able to lead his team.
Ancelotti tested positive for Covid-19 on March 30, which prevented him from leading his team last Saturday in the 2-1 victory against Celta in Vigo.
In his absence, his son and second, Davide, took charge of directing the team, although Ancelotti himself has also been in contact with his team by videoconference to give instructions.
On Tuesday, the technician who has had very mild symptoms during his convalescence, tested positive again, but a new test in the morning this Wednesday has been negative, with which he will travel to London in the next few hours.
Real Madrid faces Chelsea this Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge.
AFP
