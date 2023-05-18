Carlo Ancelottithe coach who has won the most Champions Leagues (four), was eliminated by Manchester City this Wednesday after being thrashed 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, but his future in the merengue team does not seem to be in danger.

“I don’t want to hear more about it. He has a contract and we are happy,” said president Florentino Pérez on May 6, after winning the Copa del Rey, a trophy that the meringues had not lifted since 2014, cutting off speculation about the future of Italian.

Since then, nothing has changed. It is true that Real Madrid’s season has been less brilliant than the previous one, culminating in the League and the Champions League: the white team has lost in the Champions League and in the League they are 14 points behind Barcelona, ​​already champions. But, overall, Ancelotti’s team has given a good image in the 2022-2023 campaign, although the 4-0 conceded in Manchester hurts Real Madrid fans a lot.

Josep Guardiola (right). In the background, Carlo Ancelotti See also Confirmed! Lula Da Silva will compete again for the presidency of Brazil

With the Copa del Rey, the last trophy he was missing, the Italian coach has achieved the sextet (League, Cup, Champions, Spanish and European Super Cups, and the Club World Cup) in 475 days, a little less than two seasons, something unprecedented in such a short time for a Real Madrid coach.

Gamer’s Friend

With his good-natured air, his imperturbable phlegm and his oratory, Ancelotti has won over fans, journalists, leaders… and, most importantly, the players. “The players are my friends,” said ‘Carletto’ after the league title celebrations in May 2022.

Although there was a time when he stated that he would end his career at Real Madrid,

Ancelotti admitted, after the World Cup, that perhaps he had gone a bit far. Perhaps the fault lies with Brazil, who after falling in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar against Croatia (1-1 after extra time, 4-2 on penalties), has not hesitated to court the Italian coach.

But, at the insistence of journalists, Ancelotti, who will turn 64 on June 10, the day of the Champions League final in Istanbul, cut his losses in spring.

“What I will do in the future I will not know. For the last time I say that my contract expires in 2024 and the idea is to reach the end of my contract. If Real Madrid is happy with me afterwards, I sign until 2034”, said the Italian with a touch of humor.

“The reality is that the Brazilian national team loves me, I love this, and it makes me very excited. Afterwards, you have to respect the contract, a contract that I want to fulfill,” Ancelotti insisted.

New Bernabéu… and Bellingham?

Ancelotti’s decision can be understood by looking at the prospects that the 2023-2024 season draws for Real Madrid. To begin with, the team will finally play in a renovated stadium: the Santiago Bernabéu, under construction since the beginning of the pandemic, should be clad in its new metallic skin in December 2023, the date scheduled for its inauguration.

Afterwards, the team will continue to improve its squad: Ancelotti confirmed the signing of left-back Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) and should see the return of midfielder Brahim Díaz, on loan to AC Milan. And Real Madrid continues to work towards Jude Bellingham: the English prodigy from Borussia Dortmund has said ‘yes’ to Real Madrid, according to the press, but the two clubs now have to agree on the amount of the termination clause , which should exceed 100 million euros (108 million dollars).

With these arguments, it seems normal that Ancelotti, the first coach to qualify for the Champions League semifinals in four different decades (1990-2020), wants to continue.

Ancelotti will have everything at his disposal to go looking for a fifth Champions League crown… and win the eleven trophies for Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid’s second most titled coach, behind Miguel Muñoz (14).

AFP

More sports news