Casemiro started Real’s last training session Madrid before facing the Spanish with the group, in the first test that takes place ahead of next Wednesday’s duel against Manchester City after muscle injury; while David Alaba and Luka Jovic were absent from a session in which Carlo Ancelotti pulled the subsidiary, with the presence of Mario Gila due to the defensive losses he suffers.

the brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro, whom Ancelotti will not force in the League with his sights set on the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals, showed a great improvement of the muscular problems that drags in the left hamstrings.

The changes

The Brazilian midfielder was one more in the first quarter of an hour open to the presence of cameras, in which it was possible to see that together with the sanctioned Nacho Fernández and Militao have no options to play Alaba, Jovic or Eden Hazard on Saturday.



“I usually talk to the players. The player’s opinion is very important, but the decision is made by the coach. I haven’t found many players who have asked me not to play because they are tired. We have the medical evaluation, from the physios, I have to take the decision with all this in hand. The player’s opinion is important, but not the most important.” said Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

And I add: “Only tomorrow’s game. Since the end of the game against City. We have a ‘match-ball’, like the great tennis players, who win it. We are a great team and we have to hit the table”.

Jovic trained alone with a recuperator, while Alaba and Hazard stayed inside the facilities treating their ailments and following a specific recovery plan.



“I am very satisfied. It has been a very simple season for me. I have had the support of the club and the players. They have accepted all the decisions I have made,” said the coach.

the Champions



The objective of the Austrian defender Alaba is to be able to play against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu, but his options have been reduced after relapse with his reappearance in the Etihad of the problems he suffers in the abductor.

Ancelotti finished preparing in training the rotations that he will carry out in his starting team against Español, in a game in which you can proclaim champion of LaLiga Santander adding a point.

“We talk about eleven. We have problems in defense. I don’t have Alaba, Nacho or Militao. I have to put Vallejo who has played very little, he has always been a professional. I have to put in a central defender that could be Casemiro. In midfield I have a fresh player like Camavinga. Also Ceballos. On the front I have to choose. Asensio is cool. See if Karim is fully recovered. I’m going to put a team to win the match. I have to be honest,” Ancelotti declared.

Due to the defensive problems he suffers, Mario Gila trained with the first team and the Italian coach can recover the Hispanic-Dominican Mariano Díaz in attack after training for the second consecutive day with the rest of his teammates.

