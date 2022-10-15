A real Madrid elated and a Barcelona Prisoner of doubts, the classic of the 9th day of the Spanish championship is measured on Sunday, in a duel of opposite sensations for the leadership of the Spanish championship.

The merengue team arrives at the meeting in second place in the standings, tied on points with the Barça leader, but encouraged by their performance in Europe.

(Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup)(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)

mutual respect

Barça is “a team that has won every game in the league, has drawn one, that has a very good run in the league,” he explained. Carlo Ancelotti at the press conference prior to the match.

“It is a team that from the beginning in the national competition has done very well, and has had some problems in the Champions League, where these problems usually occur, but in the League they have been spectacular,” said the merengue coach.

It is an important test to continue believing that we are well” in the League, where the azulgranas are leaders tied with the meringues, he said

Xavi at the press conference prior to the match.

“Seeing the match repeated, you think you deserve more, but we try to get the team back emotionally because I think that by insisting on this path we will go well”, said Xavi.

“We don’t like this disappointment in Europe, but we have to continue. I see the team involved, wanting to win things, we have to keep working, I don’t know any other way to achieve success,” added the Barça coach.

(Piqué, cornered: they reveal Shakira’s alleged plan for the Qatar World Cup)

(Manchester United player is arrested for violating police control)

Sports