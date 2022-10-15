Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Carlo Ancelotti vs. Xavi, a face to face before the classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in friendly.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in friendly.

Real Madrid and Barcelona play this Sunday.

A real Madrid elated and a Barcelona Prisoner of doubts, the classic of the 9th day of the Spanish championship is measured on Sunday, in a duel of opposite sensations for the leadership of the Spanish championship.

The merengue team arrives at the meeting in second place in the standings, tied on points with the Barça leader, but encouraged by their performance in Europe.
(Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup)(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)

See also  The advantage that Paris Saint Germain would have against Real Madrid

mutual respect

Barça is “a team that has won every game in the league, has drawn one, that has a very good run in the league,” he explained. Carlo Ancelotti at the press conference prior to the match.

“It is a team that from the beginning in the national competition has done very well, and has had some problems in the Champions League, where these problems usually occur, but in the League they have been spectacular,” said the merengue coach.

It is an important test to continue believing that we are well” in the League, where the azulgranas are leaders tied with the meringues, he said
Xavi at the press conference prior to the match.

“Seeing the match repeated, you think you deserve more, but we try to get the team back emotionally because I think that by insisting on this path we will go well”, said Xavi.

“We don’t like this disappointment in Europe, but we have to continue. I see the team involved, wanting to win things, we have to keep working, I don’t know any other way to achieve success,” added the Barça coach.

See also  Florentino Perez: "Mbappé dreamed of Real Madrid, but has changed. Super League? He's still away"

(Piqué, cornered: they reveal Shakira’s alleged plan for the Qatar World Cup)
(Manchester United player is arrested for violating police control)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Carlo #Ancelotti #Xavi #face #face #classic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

VIDEO Renault Austral Hybrid E-TECH 2022 tests driving impressions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result