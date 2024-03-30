In a press conference after the racism friendly between Brazil and Spain, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti came out in defense of Vinicius Jr., who has been the victim of racist attacks in recent weeks.
Vinicius was moved to tears when asked about racism in the post-match press conference. Some, like the former Paraguayan soccer player Chilavert, have accused the player of exaggerating the situation to attract attention.
Ancelotti did not mince words when responding to the criticism: “Some people talk just to give air to their mouths… You don't have to take much into account what they say.” The Italian coach made it clear that the issue of racism is very serious and that it must be taken seriously: “Vinicius takes the issue of racism very seriously and that is what we all have to do, take it very seriously.”
Chilavert, for his part, criticized Vinicius for his behavior on the field: “He is the first to attack rivals.” The former Argentine goalkeeper also questioned the sincerity of the player's tears: “The Netflix cameras were there and he started to cry. What is left for a brunette who earns 300 dollars and has to feed four children? He plays at Real Madrid.”
Ancelotti's words are important support for Vinicius Jr., who has been the subject of a campaign of racist harassment by some fans. The Brazilian player has demonstrated his commitment to the fight against racism and it is important that everyone, from the world of football and society in general, joins this fight.
It is important that strong measures are taken to combat racism in football. This type of behavior cannot be allowed to go unpunished. Everyone, from players and coaches to fans and authorities, needs to come together to eradicate racism from football.
