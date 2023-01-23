Carlo Ancelotticoach of Real Madrid, stressed that the key to victory in san mames in front of Athletic Club (0-2) was that his team showed “a collective commitment that he had never had in recent games”

“Here it is very difficult to get points. The atmosphere is spectacular, it is fantastic to play here, but it is very complicated and we have managed it well, suffering and fighting. Athletic is a very good team and they have put a very high intensity”, explained the coach madridista after the match.

Regarding the line-up that he presented in ‘La Catedral’, the Italian pointed out that the ownership of Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio They both won it for what “they had done against Villarreal” and that he decided to rest Toni Kroos because “he had played all the games” and Luka modric by technical decision.

“Luka could have played because he had trained well, but I decided this. It is a moment of the season in which I think it is important to have more motivated players”, he pointed out, before also highlighting the work of Nacho, “an exemplary professional who always works, never complains and always complies”, and also from a Camavinga who played “a great game”.

strange request

In addition, Ancelotti asked that Vinícius “be a little more respected by everyone” since he considers that “everyone pushes him, the rivals kicking, the rival fans and sometimes the referee.”

“He’s going to improve, but he’s very young and now everyone is squeezing him senseless. He likes to play football although there are times when he loses concentration. I love him a lot and we want him to be a little more respected by everyone” , affected.

At the end of the game, a fan approached the DT and asked for a piece of gum, it was not a photo, nor an autograph, it was a piece of gum, as seen in the video.

