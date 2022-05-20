Carlo Ancelotti assured that he is focused on the Champions League final and that the future of Frenchman Kylian Mbappé is not among his considerationswithin hours of knowing his decision on whether he will renew with PSG or go to Real Madrid.

Ancelotti, Mbappé and a ‘new rule’ for football

“I do not consider the Mbappé issue, the only issue I have in mind is the Champions League final and that is why I am very calm”stated the Madrid coach at a press conference.

“They don’t ask me about this because I spend my time in Valdebebas, in my car, at home and sometimes I like to go to good restaurants in Madrid, but nobody asks me about that, they only talk about the final. Everyone is focused on the Champions League final“, he defended. It was the answer he repeated on the four occasions that Mbappé’s name came to the fore, ensuring that his squad is not lost due to rumors and that everyone is focused on the big event in Paris against Liverpool, the next May 28.



“Today, Real Madrid is excited about the Champions League final, we all think about the same thing, which is to win number fourteen”he claimed.

“I understand everything, but this does not change our idea, the objectives are focused, we had a good time, the atmosphere is good and we are going to prepare for the game with the utmost enthusiasm, everything that happens around us, what is being talked about at the moment does not affect us not at all. We are very focused and very happy. We wait calmly and calmly for the game to come”, he commented.

At the end of his speech, Ancelotti spoke about the effective playing time, about which he said: “It must be the next rule of football. We are arriving at games with 10 minutes of discount. With effective time, simulations and useless things would be avoided. It’s time to introduce it.”

