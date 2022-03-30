Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Carlo Ancelotti, technical director of Real Madrid, positive for covid-19

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

The Italian helmsman joins the list of those affected by the virus in the merengue club.

The coach of Real Madrid, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, has tested positive for covid-19, the Spanish club reported this Wednesday through a statement on social networks.

Ancelotti, positive for covid-19

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for Covid-19”affirmed the white club in a brief statement.

The coach, who directed the team’s training on Tuesday, tested positive in one of the routine checks that the club performs on the team and employees.

Ancelotti has isolated himself at home and it remains to be seen if he will be able to attend next Saturday’s League match against Celta in Vigo with the club.

In case of not being able to manage Real Madrid in Balaídos, his place would be taken by his son and second, Davide. The meringues also travel to London next week to face Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

The Italian coach joins the long list of members of the white team who have suffered from the disease such as Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois or Vinicius, among others.

SPORTS
*With AFP

