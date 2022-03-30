Carlo Ancelotti, technical director of Real Madrid, positive for covid-19

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.
The Italian helmsman joins the list of those affected by the virus in the merengue club.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 30, 2022, 06:39 AM
The coach of Real Madrid, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, has tested positive for covid-19, the Spanish club reported this Wednesday through a statement on social networks.
Ancelotti, positive for covid-19
“Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for Covid-19”affirmed the white club in a brief statement.
The coach, who directed the team’s training on Tuesday, tested positive in one of the routine checks that the club performs on the team and employees.
(Also: Carlos Valdés explodes by elimination: ‘They thought that going to the World Cup was easy’).
Ancelotti has isolated himself at home and it remains to be seen if he will be able to attend next Saturday’s League match against Celta in Vigo with the club.
In case of not being able to manage Real Madrid in Balaídos, his place would be taken by his son and second, Davide. The meringues also travel to London next week to face Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
The Italian coach joins the long list of members of the white team who have suffered from the disease such as Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois or Vinicius, among others.
SPORTS
*With AFP
March 30, 2022, 06:39 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Carlo #Ancelotti #technical #director #Real #Madrid #positive #covid19
Leave a Reply