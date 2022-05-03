Accustomed to European deeds and unthinkable comebacks, the Real Madrid faces the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League against Manchester City in a new scenario, defying the history that indicates that in the eight occasions that he lost in the first leg of the tie that gives access to the final, he never got through.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti dreams of one more Champions League, with another title, but he knows that it will not be easy, because he has a tall rival at the helm. This gave the strategist.

It may interest you: (Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: day, time and where to watch the game)

The DT has it clear



The match. “Two teams of great quality will face each other, different both individually and collectively. If you reach the semi-final, the final or win the Champions League, it’s not only because of your heart, although personality is an important part because it allows you to show the quality you have. There are many important aspects: individual quality, collective commitment… You need it all, just a part of it isn’t worth it in the Champions League. Winning tomorrow is not only a matter of the heart or because of the push that the Bernabéu will surely give, as always.”

Your group. The team is fine, motivated, focused. We have a great challenge, the opportunity to play another Champions League final. We know the difficulty of the game, but we are very confident. The tie is open. We have a small disadvantage and we want to fix it tomorrow.

The defense. If we put low block, we are not going to receive 99 shots. If we get into the area, they will shoot us 99 times. Sometimes you have to take risks, that’s why in those games that he says we’ve also scored a lot of goals. Sometimes you have to risk a little and we have the quality to do it.

The comeback. It’s difficult, but we have an incredible opportunity to play another final. After winning the League, the atmosphere is very good, that we can do it”.

In an interview on Prime Video, the DT spoke of his retirement and pointed out that it is soon, if the conditions do not change.

“After this stage at Real Madrid, it is likely that I will retire. But if Real Madrid wants me to be here another 10 years, I will be another 10 years”, accurate.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz and Liverpool: the keys to reaching the Champions League final)

Sports