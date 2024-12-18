Real Madrid’s victory against Pachuca this Wednesday in the final of the Intercontinental Cup It was Carlo Ancelotti’s fifteenth trophy as Merengue coach, a mark with which he surpasses Miguel Muñoz’s fourteen titles to become then the most successful in merengue history.

Three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two Leagues, two King’s Cups and two Spanish Super Cups… and the Intercontinental, the last title he needed to place his name at the top of the list of coaches that the club has had throughout its history.

Ancelotti has won all of this in five seasons, a unique milestone that is a source of great pride for the Italian: “I am very happy,” commented at the foot of the boss after the final whistle.

And the former footballer had already shown his pride at the possibility of breaking this record in the run-up to the match: “I realize that it is something important for me to achieve all this success with Real Madrid. It is something strange to see after doing a good job. I want to continue doing it. It is an honor to be compared to Miguel Muñoz and also with the coaches who have been lucky enough to coach the biggest club in the world,” he warned.