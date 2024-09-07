Mexico City.- Carlo Ancelotti, Italian coach of the Real Madrid Football Clubcame to our country as one of the luxury guests at the event Mexico 21st Century, that organized Telmex Foundationowned by the entrepreneur, Carlos Slim.

During his participation, ‘Carletto’ invoked Javier Aguirre—Mexican coach who will lead the third stage of the Mexican National Soccer Team—to recognize that their work is worthy of recognition, because facing one of their teams is “like going to the dentist.”

«When I finish playing against teams of (Javier) Aguirre I tell him: “It’s like going to the dentist”, terrible and you don’t have a good time, RCD Mallorca “Above all, it has been very complicated,” he said.

“Their teams are fighters, they compete until the end,” he acknowledged. Carlo Ancelottiwho predicted a good future for Javier Aguirre in front of the Tricolor..

Javier Aguirre celebrates a goal with Rayados

“He ‘Basque’ (Aguirre) It’s big and with it, Mexico He has a great coach at his side. He’s going to do well in the World Cup 2026. I’m a big fan of the Mexican team“, he said.

Before closing the forum National Auditorium, Carlo Ancelotti He stated that he will announce his retirement “when the fire I have for football is over.”

Carlo Ancelotti, the most successful European Champions League winner

“I still get nervous before a game, I feel pressure, and as long as that doesn’t change I’ll stay here,” concluded the 65-year-old coach.

