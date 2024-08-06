Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Kylian Mbappé will make his debut with the club very soon. real MadridThe Merengue club is currently on a pre-season tour of the United States and is preparing for the European Super Cup.
Kylian Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, is finally ready to wear the white shirt of the Merengues. Ancelotti said that the French forward, along with Jude Bellingham and other players who recently returned from vacation, will be present during the Atalanta match. The Italian coach clarified: “Mbappé will obviously be in the starting XI for the Super Cup. Bellingham too and the others who were on holiday. They are ready, they followed a plan and everyone will play.”
Mbappé’s first appearance in Madrid colours is scheduled for 14 August in Warsaw, during the European Super Cup. After this encounter, Real Madrid will begin their La Liga campaign against Mallorca, followed by a first home game against Real Valladolid on 25 August. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see their new star in action, especially after a mixed pre-season tour in the United States, marked by defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan.
Kylian Mbappé’s long-awaited debut with Real Madrid has generated a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans and the football world in general. After years of failed attempts and endless speculation, the French striker is finally wearing the white shirt of the Merengue club.
Kylian Mbappé’s signing for Real Madrid has been a masterstroke for the club’s board, who have been working tirelessly to bring in the young talent since his first flashes of greatness at Monaco. This move not only significantly strengthens the squad, but also sends a clear message to the football world: Real Madrid remains a preferred destination for the world’s best players.
Mbappé’s arrival has revitalised the team and the fans, generating renewed optimism and expectations of future success. In addition, his presence in the team could attract other great talents and consolidate Real Madrid as a dominant force in the coming years.
