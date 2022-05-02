Carlo Ancelotti is a legendary coach. That should say your resume. And he is a legendary coach because he is a tireless winner, a coach who never stops collecting trophies. When he returned to Real Madrid, in June 2021, he did so with the demand that being Real Madrid’s coach means, that is, he had to go for the titles, and there he goes, he just won the Spanish League, which was a trophy that until now he looked and had not been able to touch, and now he has it in his arms. And now he will go for the Champions League, that trophy he knows very well.

Ancelotti, Italian, 62 years old, former soccer player (midfielder), great coach, 27 years of experience sitting on the bench, in Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton, a charismatic, non-controversial guy, with simple words, with an appearance (his gray hair, his calm gaze, his calm voice) that make him look even paternal with soccer players. But make no mistake, Ancelotti is a winner, 22 titles certify it.

Now he lives his second cycle as DT of the merengue team, and his third season in Spain, after his first two years (2013-2015), when he could not win the League. And that the second parts are usually bad, with him does not apply. On Saturday he consummated, overwhelmingly and early, the local title, after the Madrid triumphed 4-0 over Español at the Santiago Bernabéu, with which they became unattainable in the table, with 81 points.

Ancelotti is the first coach to win all five major European leagues. And he hasn’t won with just anyone: in England with Chelsea (2010), in Italy with Milan (2004), in France with Paris Saint-Germain (2013) and in Germany with Bayern Munich (2017). That is to say, wherever he goes, he almost always emerges victorious, with figures, with dazzling dressing rooms that he manages to fit in with his ideas.

Before returning to Madrid he was at Bayern, at Napoli, and then at Everton in England, a smaller team compared to the giants he had managed, there he did his homework, he put together a team that became competitive, and for whom He added the Colombian James Rodríguez, who has been like his putative son, he had him in Madrid, he took him to Bayern Munich, he almost took him to Naples, and he asked for him for Everton.

But in the meantime, Madrid was shipwrecked, the huge Spanish club was looking for a way to get back on its feet once again, how to become Real Madrid again, in a time of decline after the victorious cycle of Zinedine Zidane.

Homecoming

With the departure of Zidane, the almighty Florentino Pérez, president of the club, tested the market, it is said that he looked for Allegri, Conte, Pochettino, who thought to leave Raúl or to Xabi Alonso, but in the end he made the decision that seemed to be the right one: he gave his old acquaintance, Carletto, as they call him in football, a little call. And Carletto, who was very calm in England, without the pressure of directing a great, because he didn’t have to think about it much: “Of course, Don Florentino”.

And it is that how could he not go to the rescue of his Madrid, which he knows like a glove. And he came back. He signed for three seasons. And then he said: “I am very happy to come back here, to what I think is my home. I’m going to leave all my energy, all together. I have very good memories of the relationship I have had with everyone and I think we are going to repeat something good in this new challenge”.

And if before he had already won the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup with Madrid, now the demand, and the goals, could not be less. He had to go to the Champions League again, as he is doing (he is in the semi-final against Manchester City, down 4-3), he won the Spanish Super Cup, but there was another objective in the contract, to win the Spanish League, the one he lacked.

In the 2013-2014 season, Ancelotti’s Real Madrid was third in a championship won by Atlético de Madrid. In the following campaign he was runner-up behind Barcelona. So this was a pending challenge. A challenge. And he did it.

The bet with Ancelotti has gone well so far, although eliminated from the Copa del Rey, he has lifted a title he longed for and is still in the race to win his second Champions League with Real Madrid, after the one he won in 2104 against Atlético de Madrid .

If successful, the Italian coach would become the first coach to win four ‘Orejonas’. To his triumph with Real Madrid on the European scene in 2014, Ancelotti adds the two titles he won with Milan (2003 and 2007). If he reached the Champions League final and won it, Ancelotti would surpass the other two coaches who have three, the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane and the Englishman Bob Paisley.

Ancelotti won again, but he doesn’t have time to celebrate. His Real Madrid is now going for the Champions League, in which he and his team are relentless.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET​

