Real Madrid made official the renewal of Carlo Ancelotti as coach of the team until 2026 this morning. Despite rumors about his possible departure to the Brazilian team once his contract expired, the club seems to be very happy with the Italian's results and have reached an agreement for him to lead the team for two more seasons.
When did Carlo Ancelotti's contract end?
The Italian signed with Real Madrid for three seasons on June 1, 2021, so at the end of this 2023/24 campaign he was separated from the club.
Why has Real Madrid decided to renew Ancelotti?
The white board is always very careful when negotiating contracts, both for players and coaches, but this time it is a more than deserved renewal. Ancelotti has managed to keep a Real Madrid team at the top of La Liga that has lost more than half the starting team due to injuries, and his way of fitting Jude Bellingham into the team's new scheme once again has Real Madrid almost as a rival to beat in Europe.
Although there has been a lot of rumor about the possible signing of Xabi Alonso for next season, Real Madrid has decided to continue Carlo Ancelotti's project, which seems to have a lot of potential.
What other options did Ancelotti have after this season?
Ancelotti himself assured in an interview that his future after Everton was almost 100% certain to retire from the bench, but this second stage with Real Madrid, a stage that could last up to 5 years if it reaches 2026, has opened many doors for him. . The offer that has been known since the last transfer market was for the Brazilian national team coach, so he could have continued with players like Rodrygo, Vinicius and Militao. Ancelotti decided to wait for Real Madrid's decision before accepting, which now seems like the right decision.
