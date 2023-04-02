At this time nobody in the world knows if Carlo Ancelotti is going to continue at Real Madrid or not. Everything will depend on the results he reaps at the end of the season, but there are only two possible results: front door, or infirmary.
Madrid is seven games away from winning two titles, two in the Copa de Rey (semifinals next Wednesday against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, plus a hypothetical final) and in the Champions League they have everything ahead of them, as the quarterfinals are yet to come. they have not started.
The loss of LaLiga, practically, has caused rumors of a possible departure to be fanned in recent days with the name of Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, this was what the coach said at a press conference:
“I’m not surprised by the rumours. And they don’t worry me. The only thing I think about is fulfilling at this club while I’m here. Everything else, quite clear: I’ll continue until Madrid allow me. We’re doing very well, I feel love from the club. My The environment is calm and I am the same. There are two months left and we are going for titles”.
“Everyone can say what they want. But the reality is what it is. And I just said it: I have a contract and I want to continue. It’s simple. Nobody knows the future.”
“I love it, of course it generates enthusiasm. But you have to respect contracts and I want to fulfill it.”
If Carlo were to win the two competitions where he is still alive, they could not blame him for anything and he could fulfill his contract year, because he is not going to resign in any case, but there is a certain “run run” within the club and authorized voices of Real Madrid see him out of the club next season.
