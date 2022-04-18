The Italian coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, declared this Monday that in these last games “the magic” of Real Madrid and its players “is coming to light”, although he acknowledged that he would like to “see calmer games”.

Real Madrid came back last Sunday against Sevilla and put the direct towards achieving the title of league champion with a new comeback (2-3), as he did against English Chelsea and French PSG in the Champions League, a competition in which he will face Manchester City in the semifinals for a place in the final.

But the Italian coach, in an interview with his country’s program “Radio anch’io sport” on ‘Radio 1’, said that he would prefer to suffer less: “I’m not looking for strong emotions. I would like to see calmer matches. The magic of this club, this team and these players is coming to light. The end of the season is not far away. We hope to finish in the best way possible.”

“Real Madrid has history, tradition and quality to compete until the end. Now we have a tough challenge against City. We will play our cards. The new away goals rule, which is no longer worth double, makes these challenges more balanced and exciting,” he added.

Ancelotti’s thanks to Real Madrid

Ancelotti has never hidden his preference for the Madrid club, but he took the opportunity to emphasize that he feels like a “lucky” coach and that he will always be grateful to the Madrid team.

“I can say that I am a lucky coach. I am coaching a team with which I feel very identified and that gives me great satisfaction. A very well organized club. I am the one who has to thank Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to coach this team again”, he explained.

‘Carletto’ dodged the question about the possibility of Mbappé joining their ranks this summer: “The future of this club, thanks to president Florentino Pérez, is of the highest level. And it will also be in the coming years, regardless of the players who may come. Real Madrid made history in football and will continue to do so”.

The Italian media have been pointing for a few weeks to the possible signing of the Spaniard Marco Asensio by Milan, although the Italian revealed that he is talking to Real Madrid to extend his contract.

“Asensio is a player of extraordinary quality. In recent years he has suffered a knee injury that has forced him to be out, but he has lent an important hand to the team. I don’t know about the future, although he is talking to the club to renew his contract,” he said.

Ancelotti also thinks of the Italian League

Ancelotti also spoke about this season in Serie A. Inter, Milan and Napoli are playing to lift the ‘Scudetto’ (title) with five games to go. For him, “it will be a battle until the last minute of the last game”, and predicts that “there will still be surprising results”.

“Juventus’ fourth place for the second time in a row is a bit surprising, yes. I think it’s a transition period. They have made important investments like Vlahovic and I think they can compete again,” he said.

In addition, he spoke of the Portuguese José Mourinho and his role in Roma, fifth in the league and semi-finalist in the Conference League: “I think Mourinho has returned the enthusiasm to Roma. He is doing an extraordinary job thanks to his qualities. I don’t know what can happen now , but I think he can be an important part of the club’s history.”

Regarding his career as a coach and his future, he commented that in Naples “he had a good time”, “but due to a series of things that were missing, the relationship was interrupted”. Something that also, according to him, happened to him at PSG, “but I think it was the right thing to do for the good of both parties.”

“Milan has given me a lot, but I will talk about my future when I finish at Madrid,” he said.

SPORTS

with Eph