Real Madrid has announced Carlo Ancelotti’s positive for COVID through its official networks and official website. The Italian coach will have to quarantine and undergo periodic tests over the next few days.
Just when his figure was being most criticized, the current Real Madrid coach will have to be absent for a few weeks to fully recover. They report from the club that the Italian suffers from mild symptoms, which we can call good news.
Except for a last-minute twist in the script, it will be very difficult for Carlo Ancelotti to sit on the bench at Balaídos to direct his Real Madrid this weekend. At the club they have not yet given up hope, but in the event that the disease follows its natural course and it is impossible to see the Italian on the bench, the person in charge of temporarily directing Real Madrid would be Davide, his son.
This setback did not come at the best time, as Ancelotti wanted to take advantage of these upcoming matches to achieve good results and silence the clamor of critics who claim that he is not the ideal person to lead the Whites in this transition stage.
That Carlo arrives at the match against Celta de Vigo would be convenient, but the most important thing considering his situation and his recent positive is to try by all means to test negative before next Wednesday, the day on which Real Madrid will face Chelsea at Stanford Bridge in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.
Race against the clock for the Italian coach.
#Carlo #Ancelotti #positive #COVID
Leave a Reply