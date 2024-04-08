Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, appeared before the press in advance of the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Ancelotti was confident in the white team's possibilities.
Ancelotti: “The important thing is to get the best out of us”
“We have time to prepare for the game very well and I am confident that we will get the best out of ourselves.”
Will City put pressure on the referee?: “I don't think so”
“I think there are other things to think about and so do we: we have four ready but we don't think about that. It's not a worry: others will play.”
How is Madrid superior to City?: “We will see after the tie”
Ancelotti did not want to enter into comparisons between Real Madrid and Manchester City: “It will be a very attractive match with a lot of quality, so this quality will make us see a very beautiful match at a technical level. We will realize that we are superior in some aspects and they in others, but it will be seen after the tie.”
The comparison: Guardiola, a great coach and Ancelotti, a great manager:
“It doesn't bother me. There is no doubt that Guardiola is a great coach,” said Ancelotti about the comparison between him and Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach.
What he learned from the return against City:
“That we played without courage or personality. These are fundamental aspects and in the return we lacked that. And of course also football, not just character. They put a lot of pressure on us from above and we couldn't find solutions,” said Ancelotti about Real Madrid's defeat in the second leg of last season's Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.
If you still get nervous in these games:
“Yes, very nervous. The hours before, on a personal level, there is a lot of suffering. The other day I was thinking that defeat is suffering, victory is happiness. But it's not like that: it's just a relief. Because the days after “You are calmer and a relief. But the suffering, the stress, is gasoline for me, it keeps you alive.”
Vinicius's role:
“The tie is in the feet of the most quality players and there are many quality players in this tie. The matches are determined by the players and of course the strategy has to be clear. And the players have to be convinced,” said Ancelotti about the importance of Vinicius Jr. in Real Madrid's attack.
If this Madrid is more creative than last season:
“We have different characteristics this season. Before we had Bellingham, now we don't have a reference like him and now we have more mobility in front. Not fixing the positions can be a key to the game,” said Ancelotti about the differences between Real Madrid this season and the one from last season.
Bellingham's position:
“Jude is having a very good season near the area. Physically he is very strong: he helps us in defense and creates a lot of spaces up front. He is very mature at only 20 years old. He is very professional, a serious person, very humble. He did not surprise us as a player but as a person he surprised us a lot,” Ancelotti said of former Borussia Dortmund player Jude Bellingham.
The doubts in the alignment:
“Just because he's warned doesn't change anything with Camavinga. We play in our stadium and we have to take advantage of this advantage.”
Whether Camavinga will be seen as a winger or not will be experienced:
“I don't think there are any strange things. I'm not going to tell you anything. You're not going to make a mistake in the lineup, don't worry. You can make one mistake but it's pretty clear. I haven't communicated anything to the players. The team will communicate it tomorrow.”
On City's losses:
“He has casualties but he has known how to handle it. Pep puts centre-backs playing on the wing and they have done very well and if they have casualties it will not affect them.”
