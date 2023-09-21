Carlo Ancelotti becomes a doctor. After championships and cups, the Real Madrid coach also gets his degree. Ancelotti, the only coach in the history of football to have won the title in the five main European championships (with teams of the caliber of Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid), is also the only one to have 4 in his palmares Champions League, also won twice with two different teams (Milan and Real Madrid).

Now, the University of Parma celebrates him with an honorary degree: on Wednesday 11 October at 11am the University will award the coach an honorary master’s degree in Sciences and Techniques of Preventive and Adapted Motor Activities.

The proposal, formulated by the Department of Medicine and Surgery, was first approved by the University Academic Senate and then endorsed by the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini.

For the coach from Reggiolo, who will become Technical Commissioner of the Brazilian national team from 2024, a new title arrives, different from those he is used to. “For us it is a great honor and a great joy – states the Rector Paolo Andrei – and we are truly grateful to Carlo Ancelotti for having accepted this recognition of ours, which among other things comes from a city that in many ways has constituted a fundamental crossroads for his two careers: as a footballer and as a coach. Ancelotti is a true ambassador of our country and our territory in the world, and the fact that he was able to win in such different situations makes him an authentic legend. He will truly be a enormous privilege to have him among our graduates.”

The ceremony will open with the speech of the Rector Paolo Andrei. Following this, Prisco Mirandola, President of the Master’s Degree Course in Sciences and Techniques of Preventive and Adapted Motor Activities, will read the motivation for the award. The laudatio will be given by Marco Vitale, Rector’s Delegate for Sport and President of the University Sport Committee, and by Luigi Garlando, journalist of the “Gazzetta dello sport. Carlo Ancelotti will then hold his lectio doctoralis, entitled Football: a school of life.