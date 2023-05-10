Carlo Ancelotti, Italian coach of Real Madrid, denounced in his appearance before the media that the equalizing goal of the Manchester City in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League it was illegal, because he defended that the ball “was out” and criticized that the “referee has not been very attentive”.

“It was out, I’m not saying it, technology says it but they haven’t controlled it well. Winning 1-0 didn’t change the picture much. The referee wasn’t very attentive and he took the card from me who wasn’t playing. The players deserved more cards on the field and not me who was out”, he assured.

(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’) (Lionel Messi’s father explodes at the news that the ’10’ would play in Saudi Arabia)

disengaged

The Italian coach was incredulous after assuring that he was able to see a television image that showed the ball leaving the field, very close to his technical zone, but that no one notified the referee.

“We have verified that the ball has come out. We have seen it in Bein Sport and not with the VAR technology because if not, I did not see it, he criticized. Despite playing the final of the La Liga on Saturday night Copa del Rey and having less than 72 hours between games, ‘Carletto’ was satisfied with the physical level of his players.

Photo: See also How much will it cost to travel to the Qatar World Cup from Argentina? Rodrigo Jimenez / EFE.

“Taking into account that we played on Saturday at midnight, the team has recovered very well and has played a very complete game from the physical point of view. Now we have more time to recover well for the game on Wednesday,” he said, making it clear that against Getafe on Saturday he will rest a good part of his headlines.

For Ancelotti, Real Madrid “deserved to win” the game and leaves with “good feelings” ahead of the second leg.

Is clear?

“It’s normal for City to have possession but we can’t go crazy because we know that sooner or later the opportunity to score may come our way. We played very well football, we’ve had chances and we’re happy with our game. Hopefully we can repeat it in the Etihad”.

“The first part we have not been patient at the start, with the ball we could do much better as we did in the second part, we were more patient and we found the spaces that we could have also found in the first,” he added in his analysis.

The premiere of Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu he ran into the firm marking of Antonio Rüdiger, who was praised by his coach. “He has played a fantastic game that must be highlighted like everyone else’s.

The defensive aspect we have done very well. They have not created many opportunities for us, they have scored with a shot from outside the area because the team had a commitment behind it “. He also dedicated good words to the meeting of eduardo camavinga. “Sometimes we try to remove it from the band because it can create problems inside.

In the second half with the ball he played more inside, leaving the band to Vinícius. Camavinga is a guarantee in every way, as a winger he is positioned well and is improving very quickly”.

(Shakira and Piqué would be together again: this is the meaning requested by their children)

In Manchester City’s tying goal against Real Madrid.. Clearly the ball went out before De Bruyne’s goal, the goal should have been annulled.. what is the VAR for? pic.twitter.com/0ydqiqm2Pn — RamsesElMaza (@ramses_maza) May 9, 2023

EFE