Real Madrid’s victory in their visit to Sporting de Braga was not only a breath of fresh air for the team that sees its classification practically assured, but it also allowed Ancelotti to continue expanding his legend as a coach. The Italian coach is already the coach who has won the most Champions Leagues (4) and is also one of the few who has won the ‘orejona’ as a player and coach, and last Tuesday he equaled another record.
What has Ancelotti achieved in the visit to Sporting Braga?
The suffered 1-2 with goals from Rodrygo and Bellingham leaves a total of victories in the three days played, and Ancelotti also equals Alex Ferguson as the coaches with the most victories in the Champions League.
Why is Ancelotti placed at the top of this classification?
Although both Ferguson and the Italian have accumulated 115 Champions League victories as coaches, Ancelotti has needed fewer games to achieve it. While the Scottish coach needed 214 games (which represents 53.7% victories), Ancelotti has done it in 200 (57.5%). He thus breaks this tiebreaker and can be placed as the winningest coach in the history of the Champions League.
With which teams have you achieved this record?
The 115 victories achieved by Ancelotti in the Champions League have been with eight different teams: Milan (42), Real Madrid (39), Chelsea (10), Bayern (7), PSG (6), Napoli (5), Parma (4 ) and Juventus (2).
Real Madrid currently has three more matches guaranteed in this 2023/24 Champions League (Braga, Napoli, Unión Berlin), so it seems quite feasible for Ancelotti to move away from the figure of 115 victories this season. Furthermore, the team has almost made it to the round of 16, which would be two more opportunities to win and extend their lead.
