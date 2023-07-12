The newspaper ‘El Mundo’ publishes this Tuesday, in its digital edition, that the italian carlo

Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, “is one step away from sitting on the bench for tax offences.”

‘El Mundo’ points out that “magistrate María Inmaculada Lova has concluded the investigation into the Real Madrid coach and considers him responsible for fraud against the public treasury corresponding to 2014 amounting to 386,361 euros”.

“The magistrate of the Investigating Court number 35 of Madrid underlines in the order by which she concludes the investigation against Ancelotti, to which El Mundo has had exclusive accessthat the coach signed for Real Madrid in 2013 and that from that moment on he withheld from the Treasury the income he received from his advertising contracts”, add the diary.

“As a taxpayer, he submitted declarations corresponding to personal income tax in 2014 in which he recorded the personal work remuneration received from Real Madrid, not including any income from the exploitation of his image rights,” indicates ‘El Mundo’.

“Neither those derived from his relationship with Real Madrid nor those received as a result of signing contracts related to other brands or companies”, underlined ‘El Mundo’.

“What he did declare correctly,” adds ‘El Mundo’, was his salary from Real Madrid, which amounted to 5,810,963 euros.

In his statement for that year, he asked the Treasury to return the Income and refund 39,575 euros.

Ancelotti started working for the new season

Ancelotti began preseason with Real Madrid this Monday, in his last year of contract with the club, with which he won, in his second stage, a Champions League, a Spanish League, a Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup, a Spanish Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

It is given as a fact that, as soon as his relationship with Madrid ends, the 65-year-old Italian will be the new Brazil coach.

