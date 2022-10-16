carlo

Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s Italian coach, defended the refereeing performance of the Clásico and, when asked about what the minutes of the match reflect, that the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta went down to the locker room to ask the Murcian referee José María Sánchez Martínez for explanations, assured that He did good”. “I understand everything”, he said after Laporta’s reaction

“The referee has played his game and it seems to me that he has done well,” he said.

Ancelotti who does not usually talk about arbitration actions in his appearances. For the Madrid coach, the triumph of his team was forged in the first half due to concepts in which they were dominant.

(James Rodríguez: meet Miss Universe Spain, your new love?)

(Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: see the great goals of the Spanish classic, some gems)

“The key to the game was the first half. We were better, more forceful and effective, we handled the ball well from behind, given the high pressure they exert. Defensively we did well, with a good collective commitment”. He tried to reduce the euphoria of victory in a classic Ancelotti, highlighting that there are only three points despite the fact that they serve to lead the LaLiga Santander standings again.

“There are three points that we took from the most accredited rival in this competition this season, a strong Barcelona that has many resources. We have taken three points and nothing more because the season is very long, there are many games. We are happy with what has been done but nothing more,” he said.

in favor of the players

And he defended that his players always give everything they have, they did not speculate on the scoreboard or give up on beating their eternal rival. “The goleada is another football, we care about winning the matches not scoring, that’s another world for me”.

“We pressed the accelerator until the end because we wanted to win. The intensity of the first half cannot be maintained all the time, the game was controlled. The idea was to change before and I did not want to touch the dynamics. Barcelona pushed more, our exit It wasn’t that good but we haven’t suffered much at the back”, he analysed.

‘Carletto’ highlighted the match Toni Kroos and Fede Valverdeagreeing with the publication of the German midfielder on a social network, in which he assured that the Uruguayan is among the three best in the world at the moment.

“I agree with the evaluation. Kroos and Valverde have done something very good in different ways. Kroos has helped a lot by being strong defensively, which due to characteristics he does not have; Valverde as usual, used to playing in a position in which he does very well, he reaches the rival goal much more, he is scoring and has spectacular energy”, he praised.

(Piqué and Clara Chía Martí: the ‘low blow’ they would plan for Shakira)

(Incredible: they stop the match to adjust the size of the goal, video)

EFE