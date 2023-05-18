The 4-0 against Manchester City meant a very hard blow for Real Madrid, that he will not be able to revalidate the Champions League title, which he had obtained last year.

Real Madrid also failed to win the Spanish League, in which Barcelona were crowned champions early this weekend. The only achievements were the Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey.



Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, assured that “nobody” doubts him at the white club, despite the elimination this Wednesday in the semifinals of the Champions League.

The vision of Carlo Ancelotti after the elimination

“Today (Wednesday) are football things, we played against an opponent who deserved to win, who played with more intensity, with more quality in the first half, they took the lead and built the game to reach the final” , explained the Italian at a press conference.

“When you get to a semifinal this can happen to you, that you find yourself with a very strong rival. I think reaching the semifinals is a success. Only four make it. Sometimes it can happen that you lose,” added Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti embraces Josep Guardiola after the elimination. See also Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Watch the Final Penalty and Title Celebration

The Italian coach denied that his future is up in the air after the elimination against

Manchester City. “No one doubts (me), because the president has been clear a fortnight ago,” settled Ancelotti, who also asserted that what the president has told him in private is not going to be said at a press conference.

The Real Madrid coach stated that he trusts this squad to win the Champions League next season because they have just won it last year and assured that they are already thinking about next year.

Photo: David Rawcliffe. efe

“Obviously the approach of the party has not come out. We do not have to make a drama, this squad did very well last year and this year. We have not had the ability to reach the final. We will do better next season. This defeat is only a step to try to be better next year”, he concluded.

SPORTS

With

More sports news