Rumors about the possible arrival of the coach of the Real Madrid, Carlos

ancelottito the bench of the Brazilian team increased this Saturday after Canarinha’s win over Guinea (4-1) in a friendly played in Spain.

“The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) takes for granted the hiring of coach Carlo Ancelotti”, who would assume the reins of the five-time world champion from “January or June” 2024, according to the group Balloon.

What is said

According to the TV Globo narrator Luís Roberto, the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodriguezs, intends to announce the alleged agreement with the Italian preparer “at the end of this month.”

Speculation about the hiring of Ancelotti broke out shortly after the goodbye of tite, that put an end to his career as a Brazilian coach after falling in the quarterfinals Qatar World Cup 2022.

Rodrigues even publicly admitted that the current coach of the real Madrid it was his “plan A” to replace Tite.

The Italian’s continuity at the helm of the white club, with which he has a contract until June 2024, has apparently not changed the plans of the top leader of Brazilian football, who, according to information from Globo, will wait for whatever it takes.

The interim coach of BrazilRamon Menezesassured this Saturday at a press conference that he was unaware of any type of agreement with Ancelotti, after the 4-1 win over Guinea in the friendly played at the RCDE Stadium of Cornellà-El Prat.

“I already said that he is a great coach. What am I going to say about Ancelotti? His career is wonderful,” he declared.

Some Canarinha players, like Lucas Paquetá or MarquinhosThey were also asked in the mixed zone about the possible arrival of the former coach of AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, to whom they dedicated praise, although in a climate of caution.



EFE