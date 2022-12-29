Lionel Messi, Finally, he was able to complete his record with the world Cup in Qatar 2022, something that revived the discussion about whether the Argentine can fight for the title of the best footballer in history.

The controversy, which had always had the Argentine also as protagonists Diego Armando Maradona and to the brazilian Pele, now appears in each question to the coaches of the different teams in Europe.

The turn was now for the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid. However, he assured that he “will not come out” of his “mouth” that the Argentine Leo Messi “is the best in history” since “each era has and will have very strong and important players.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s opinion on Lionel Messi

“Messi has done very well. He is a great footballer, everyone recognizes him. The best in history? Honestly I don’t know. Each era has and will have very strong and important players. To say that he is the best in history , it will not come out of my mouth,” he commented at a press conference.

“I have enjoyed so many good players. I have the Ballon d’Or, whom I see train every day (Karim Benzema). I have seen Maradona and Cruyff…”, he completed.

Diego Maradona celebrates the world title in 1986

Ancelotti also ruled on any debate, that of whether the game of touch, the ‘tiki-taka’, no longer has a place in football.

“No, I think not. The touch game is an important part of football, as it is important to defend well. There is not just one way to play football. It is important to read the situations of the moments, of the matches in which the matches go by a lot of things and you cannot solve them only with the touch. Touch football will continue because it is a very important part of football”, he pointed out.

Ancelotti spoke about effective playing time

A current football in which during the World Cup in Qatar 2022 they opted to give many discount minutes due to the loss of time, although Ancelotti insisted on his idea of ​​effective play.

“I don’t know. I don’t understand very well how they have handled this. We have had a lot of discount minutes. Sooner or later we will reach effective time, which is the easiest thing to do in a game,” he commented.

In addition, during the press conference prior to the game this Friday against Valladolid, the Italian coach denied that Real Madrid was going to attend the winter market, which opens on January 1, although he left the door open to possible departures.

“We are very well. We don’t need players, the squad is very well made. We don’t know the departures yet. It may be that some players who play less are looking for a team where they can play more,” he said.

And he referred to the cases of Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio, whose contract ends on June 30. “It’s a situation that doesn’t worry me because I see the players very plugged in. Everyone. We started a period to evaluate each situation. If they renew, I’m happy. If they think it’s better to leave the club, happy too,” he declared.

Ancelotti pondered the level that his team has shown in the first part of the season. “If we compare with the end of December last year, this year we are better. Hopefully we can repeat the second half in 2023. And why not better?” He pointed out.

with Efe

