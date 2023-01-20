The picture of Carlo Ancelotti after the first goal ofl Real Madrid at La Cerámica, when he turned to his bench and made some reproachful gestures at the Brazilian Rodrygo GoesThe Italian coach explained that it was because his player did not greet him when he was substituted.

“Rodrygo’s change, I think that at halftime he had a slightly loaded muscle and I preferred not to risk it. He did his homework, he didn’t say hello because I think he forgot but nothing changes for me,” he said at a press conference in The ceramic.

Rodrygo returned in Copa del Rey to ownership, after his substitution in the classic of the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh.

However, he left the field frustrated after 56 minutes, with Real Madrid losing 2-0 and after a match in which he did not shine.

Disgusted

“I was very angry at the break, because in the duels we have not been forceful, the villarreal He has played very well with the ball, but we have lost many duels and I have told the team that they had to wake up because we were on time and they have woken up very well”, commented the DT.

The Italian analyzed that there is a first part of this match, which has not been good and cannot be played like that, and the second, in which they have reacted well, but pointed out that “we cannot get close to the bottom to react, this is not It may be so”.

“We have to consider that the first half was very bad and the second half was unexpected, because it’s difficult to change the dynamics when a game goes badly. But we don’t have to forget the first half, we have to improve, but the second half has changed , with a lot of character”, he reiterated.

AFP