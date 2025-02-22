The provocations of Atlético to Real Madrid on social networks have marked the last weeks in the capital. First it was for the League derby and now it is for the Champions League. Some messages with ‘wishes’ to the eternal rival to which Carlo Ancelotti has responded with humor: “I already have difficulty understanding what a ‘tweet’ is …”he has expressed with laughter.

“When we have more time, you can explain it to me. I don’t look at these things, really, he told a journalist, in the press conference prior to Real Madrid – Girona de Liga, to end the controversy outside the playing land.

The Italian, in addition, has valued the match of the round of 16 of the Champions League before the rojiblanco team as “a beautiful and balanced tie.” “The last two clashes have been two draws, this means that the quality of the two teams is similar”he pointed out.

As for the duel against Girona, Ancelotti has indicated that there is a possibility that Fede Valverde Rest: “The day you have some problems or need a little rest, you will have no problem staying on the bench. It is not ruled out that tomorrow rest“

More reserved has been regarding the presence of Dani Ceballos about green this Sunday: “It is very good, it has no problem. All who have played are fine. Today I will value who needs to rest, because I think it is a game where fresh legs can help us. I think the template, on the physical level, is growing, are returning the plants. “

“Tomorrow it can be an opportunity to play after a long time”he has also pointed out. A decision that could leave Raúl Asencio on the bench that “has not changed his attitude of when he played in Castile.”

“He speaks little, he is very focused on his work. What we are talking about with him is trying who has stood out more in this period is His mental attitude, his concentration, which has allowed him to make very good matches Against very complicated rivals, “the Italian has valued.