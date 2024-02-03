In a press conference full of intensity, Carlos Ancelotti responded forcefully to the statements of Xavi Hernández and Joan Laporta about the alleged influence of Real Madrid TV in referee decisions. Ancelotti defended the integrity of the league, refuting any notion of adulteration. His response shed light on the growing tension between the two giants of Spanish football, further intensifying the competition in the race for the league title.
“I am a professional and, as such, I do not want to go down to this level. Out of respect for Spanish football”, Ancelotti assured when referring to everything mentioned by both Xavi and the culé president, Joan Laporta. “So don't ask any more about this. I don't want to lower the level of this,” said the Italian coach.
About Diego Pablo Simeone and his team he said the following: “He is one of the most difficult rivals, because he manages the team very well. He is one of the rivals I respect the most for his ability to read the games. He is one of the most difficult, Yeah”
He also spoke about Rüdiger's possible absence in the derby: “He has improved a lot and today we expect the same. We will evaluate him tomorrow and make a decision. It is a blow to a muscle that is not so important, but we must evaluate it. He will be in the squad. And Tomorrow I will decide if he plays or not.”
In case Rüdiger does not arrive: “By characteristics, Camavinga can do it. He is fast and forceful. They would be the three options. But, really, the three give confidence. In my opinion, the center back is the simplest job in football, because you have to use your head more than your energy. The three of them could do well. After Alaba, we think that Tchouameni could fill the position in emergencies. Tomorrow is an absolute emergency, but only one game. And that is if Rüdiger does not play “But this situation will not last forever, because Militao is starting to feel very good and could be there by April… or the end of March.”
