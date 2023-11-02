Carlo Ambrosini, designer of “Dylan Dog”, has died

The cartoonist Carlo Ambrosini, creator of many stories, has died at the age of 69 Dylan Dog and dad of Napoleon And Jan Dix.

To give the news of his death, which occurred on the evening of Wednesday 1 November, was the publishing house with which Ambrosini collaborated for a long time, Sergio Bonelli.

Born in the province of Brescia in 1954, after the artistic high school and the diploma obtained from the Brera Academy of Fine Arts, in 1976 he began drawing war stories for Editoriale Dardo.

The collaboration with Sergio Bonelli Editore began in 1980 when the cartoonist collaborated on the creation of some episodes of Ken Parker.

He is among the first designers to join the staff of Dylan Dogon which he made his debut in issue 15, subsequently also creating some screenplays.

In 1997, again for Sergio Bonelli, he created Napoleonfor which he wrote almost all the screenplays and drew some episodes.

After creating the drawings for a special issue of Texin 2008 gave birth to Jan Dixa series of which 14 issues are published.