He was waiting for him at the finish, but he never arrived: 300 meters before Carlo Alberto Conte collapsed to the ground and never got up again

The news of the death of Carlo Alberto Contestruck by an illness at the age of 12, shocked the whole community and all those who loved and knew him.

After the heartbreaking words of his mother, it is the father who speaks Dino Massimiliano Conte. Her baby was attending one cross country race of the Victory in Vittorio Veneto, Treviso. When, 300 from the finish, he clung to a tree and then fell to the ground senseless.

His dad was waiting for him right at finish line.

I had positioned myself at the finish line, but my son was on the opposite side. I saw him start with all the other athletes, then suddenly he stopped.

It was the first competition with the Fiamme Oro for Carlo Alberto Conte and his dad said that the 12-year-old was enthusiastic and really very excited.

They reached the venue together and after a first heatingthe man has positioned himself at the finish line to wait for his son.

I saw them leave, then I realized that something had happened. The speaker immediately said that an athlete had felt ill, they also said it was Carlo Alberto. I rushed to the place, I arrived together with the rescue. I found him lying down, they were already giving him a heart massage. I stayed by his side the whole time. They tried them all, unfortunately it wasn’t enough.

The 12-year-old’s mom and dad requestedautopsy exam on the lifeless body of their baby. They want the truth and they want to find out the real cause of his death.

Everyone wanted remember Carlo Alberto with a smile on his face, a boy who loved life, who respected the rules and the environment, who loved sport and above all who always had his head on his shoulders.

The results of the autopsy will be able to clarify and reveal whether the 12-year-old really died following a sickness sudden and unexpected.