The former suitor Carlo Alberto Mancini finds love again alongside a former face of Men and Women, that's who we're talking about

New love for the former knight Carlo Alberto Mancini that we all know thanks to his participation in Men and Women in recent years. In fact, the latter was the choice of Nicole Santinelli who seemed to have been born in the studio and then confirmed away from the cameras.

However, a few months later, the famous personal trainer Ravenna had confirmed the sad breakup with the former tronista, returning single again. Recently, however, the latter wanted to make official his newfound love with a new girl on his social profile.

The latter is certainly not a stranger to the fans of the program who, right from the start, recognized her participation in an old edition of Men and Women. That's who we're talking about and the new relationship with Carlo.

Carlo Alberto Mancini, new love with a former face of Men and Women

The woman who won the heart of the former suitor is called Federica Proia and she is a former face of Men and Women. The latter began to take her first steps on the small screen thanks to 2016 when she showed up on the program to court Luca Daffè.

To confirm the beginning of the love story with Carlo Alberto Mancini recently, it was also one report arrived at Deianira Marzano, the gossip expert. In fact, the latter received a message in which it was reported that the two had met in the last season of the program.

The report in question thus states that: “Hi, I don't know if you saw Carlo Alberto Mancini (formerly of Nicole Santinelli). Until this summer she was crying, pretending to be desperate Nicole, now he is together with Federica Proia. In the last photo you posted, you make it clear that you live together and have a ring. So it took her a moment to forget Nicole“.

“And the most serious thing is that he met her while he was courting her Nicole to Men and Women e Federica he courted Luca Daffrè. At this point Carlo Alberto is a false person. People should know the double face of him. There had certainly already been glances between the two while they were courting other people.”

For weeks now, the new couple has no longer hidden within their respective social networks where they post various photos together between kisses and caresses.