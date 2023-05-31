After the sensational announcement of the separation through a direct on Instagram, Carlo Alberto Mancini he lets himself go to a new outlet. This time, the former suitor of Men and women has decided to break the silence to comment on the latest statements made by Nicole Santinelli. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Carlo Alberto Mancini is without brakes on social media. Over the past few hours, Nicole Santinelli she let herself go to some unpublished ones statements about the break with her ex boyfriend. However, these are words that have not gone unnoticed by the former suitor Men and women.

In light of this, Carlo decided to tell others background behind their brief relationship. In detail, she said three precise moments:

I want to refer to three gestures I made after the choice, which testify to my good faith and the truth of my interest in it. The first, as I said, was to plan the meeting with my parents and my friends, which unfortunately was not possible due to the flood, therefore due to force majeure.

Subsequently, in this way Charles continued to support his own position telling himself disappointed and saddened from Nicole Santinelli’s statement:

The second gesture, moved by the sincere interest I had in her, I made the classic gesture one makes on the occasion of an engagement. That is, that symbolic gesture that we all know about. The third gesture, I had expressed to her, always in line with what I felt, the desire to move to Rome. If this is little. In response, she told me “that if I had to do it for her, it wasn’t the case.

Finally, with these words concluded his speech: