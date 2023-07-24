Over the past few hours, Carlo Alberto Mancini he became the protagonist of unpublished statements regarding his relationship with Nicole Santinelli. In detail, the former tronista of Men and women he wanted to reply to the allegations of his ex-girlfriend. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Carlo Alberto Mancini does not send them to say a Nicole Santinelli. The two met in Men and womenthe program hosted by Maria DeFilippi. A few weeks after the choice, the couple separated and it was the same former suitor who declared it through a video posted on his Instagram profile.

On that occasion, Carlo Alberto had shown himself in tears. Now Nicole Santinelli has returned to talk about thesubject. On the occasion of ainterview released to the magazine dedicated to the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, the former suitor said:

I learned of things that did not correspond to what he had told me. We met to talk, I told him that I didn’t feel a deep feeling yet and that I didn’t know that I could feel it. He replied that he understood, that he accepted it and we parted on a good note. After twenty minutes I saw him on social media crying in despair. This disappointed me: I was expecting another person. I thought we had reached a degree of confidence that we could talk about it among ourselves.

In detail, Santinelli said disappointed for the outburst post breakup of her ex boyfriend:

After the breakup no one else spoke up and I hope they didn’t believe the fact that I deluded Carlo and made fun of everyone. Because it’s not like that. The deluded person is me. I even discovered that it is not true that Carlo presented himself to Men and Women for his mother, as he said. But he had already auditioned before.

In light of these accusations, Carlo Alberto Mancini could not help but reply to his ex-girlfriend. Therefore, in the last few hours, he has let himself go to a new outburst on his Instagram profile. These were hers words: