Earthquake at the Mavs: the resignation of the technician follows the welcome to Donnie Nelson, plenipotentiary for 23 years for 24 hours. Just in the summer when Doncic has to renew the contract

“After a series of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the past week, I informed him today that I do not intend to return to coaching the Dallas Mavericks next season. It is my decision and mine alone ”. The words that Rick Carlisle sent to Espn are an earthquake that shakes the foundations of the Texan franchise, which finds itself in spite of itself in the middle of a sensational restyling right in the summer in which he must convince Luka Doncic to link his future in Dallas with a maxi contract. The choice of Carlisle, who has been at the helm for 13 years, follows by 24 hours the welcome to Donnie Nelson, general manager of the Mavs since 1998.

column – Carlisle, 61, was a mainstay of the Mavs system. Arrived in 2008, he is the technician of the 2011 title, of Nowitzki’s last years, of the entrance to the Doncic era. He had to be the coach on which to build the next years of triumphs (also because he had another two years of contract, which he gave up to leave), with him at the helm and Luka as a point of reference on the pitch. He doesn’t leave Dallas to quit, he leaves the Mavs for a change of scenery, and that’s the thing that needs to worry the most in perspective. “Dallas will always be home, but I’m happy for the next chapter of my coaching career,” he said as he walked away. “Rick informed me today of his decision – are the words of Mark Cuban in the statement with which Dallas announces the resignation of Carlisle -. In addition to being a great coach, he was also a friend and confidant. Rick is the coach who helped us win the title, and those are memories that will always remain precious. I thank Rick for what he has given to this city and this franchise and I wish him the best ”.

Revolution – This upheaval in the Mavs foundations was not scheduled when the team was on Sunday 6 June surrender to the Clippers in race-7 coming out in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. The first thought was to figure out how to arrange the team around Doncic, who from August 2 can sign a five-year renewal of 200 million dollars. “I think you already know what I will do” Luka said in his last press conference before making himself available to Slovenia for the pre-Olympic. While Luka worked for his national team, a revolution was brewing in Dallas, triggered by rumors of a rift within the leadership team. On Wednesday, in the Italian evening, the announcement of the welcome to Donnie Nelson arrived. He arrived in Dallas on January 2, 1998, just completed his 24th season as a Mavs manager. “Donnie was fundamental to our success, to help us win the title – Cuban wrote in the cold farewell release -. His hard work, his creativity and his ability to think outside the box have made him a pioneer ”. “It’s hard news to accept – Doncic said this morning after Slovenia’s retreat -. I love Donnie, I’ve known him since I was a kid and he’s the one who picked me in the Draft. It is hard for me to know that he is leaving, but I am not the one making the decisions ”.

future – Dallas had previously hired a consulting firm to take care of Nelson’s replacement. Now he has to find a new coach as well. Cuban has already made it known that it will go in order: first a new manager, then a new technician. But time is running out. Because the coaching market is on fire: Dallas becomes the 7th free bench in the NBA, a number that could soon rise (Milwaukee is ready to give the welcome to Mike Budenholzer if he doesn’t surpass Brooklyn in the conference semifinal). If Carlisle, who is reputed to be one of the best NBA coaches in both group and game management, immediately becomes a candidate for the most important open benches (starting with Boston and Portland, as well as Indiana who coached from 2003 to 2007 , and Milwaukee if he should have a vacancy), Dallas has to worry about finding the most suitable candidate to manage Doncic and a team that next year risks being very different from the one that left the playoffs 11 days ago. This unexpected earthquake inspires neither stability nor confidence in the future: it is what Dallas must find as quickly as possible in order not to lose Doncic, the treasure that Nelson has found and that Carlisle has begun to transform into the backbone of the future of the Mavs.

