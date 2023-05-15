Carlex’s Ferrari Purosangue is not exactly mother’s prettiest.

For many people it takes a bit of getting used to that even Ferrari now makes crossovers. We can agree that a brand like Maserati has to do it to survive.

But that even Aston Martin, Ferrari and Rolls-Royce come up with this kind of car is actually blasphemy. Especially in the case of Ferrari. That brand already has full order books in the coming years.

Carlex Purosangue

In fact, thanks to the increasing demand for Ferraris, asking prices can be increased considerably, as well as the margin per unit. She will undoubtedly succeed with the Purosangue. A few tons for the car, then another ton of options and a little maintenance and tada, then you’ve got the maximum money out of it. But tuners can also earn a lot of money from it.

Of course we await the first photos from Mansory, Kahn Design and Novitec. It is inevitable that those specialists will tackle the Purosangue. But Carlex is ahead of them their creation. Whether it’s horrible or horrible, we’ll keep in the middle for a while.

But they have focused on the interior, which now consists of two colors of leather in the most colorful patterns and stitching. Now we have to say that the white with green isn’t even that bad, actually. It is mainly the colorful finish.

Just like the Urus

The exterior is also not for the shy people. The car has a two-tone paint scheme with brushed silver and metallic green. Something they have already done with a Lamborghini Urus. In fact, the rims also seem identical to the creation from Sant Agatha. And, the interior is also based on the same last.

We therefore suspect that it is the same owner. Of course, Carlex does not do this on its own. Tuners don’t buy a car for a few tons and then rebuild it and then hope that it will be sold. It is almost always customer cars that they show what is possible.

