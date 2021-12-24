In San Mamés we live sublime moments. The Praxithelian goal of Benzema (another one for his prestigious art gallery), the wonderful ovation of Cathedral to the French when he was replaced (once they did it with my longed Juanito and since then I have a special affection for him Athletic Club) and that final hug from Ancelotti with his coaching staff at the end of the great game played in Bilbao. There was his right and left hand, his son Davide, which fortunately has already tested negative after going through the hard box office of the COVID. Carlo knew that this triumph, and even more so against a great rival such as the Marcelino, it was much more than three points. It was the victory of the methodology based on empathy with a wardrobe of veterans and novices that respects, accepts and obeys him in equal parts.

Ancelotti should be the new Miguel Munoz of Madrid (He spent 14 years on the demanding bench of the Bernabeu). Or the new Ferguson, if you want to give it a more international dimension. Carlo has connected with people already back like Modric, Kroos or Benzema, who have already won everything. But at the same time he has the challenge of getting kids like Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius, Militao or Rodrygo be the nursery of the future great Madrid of the luxurious Bernabéu. If he also manages to rescue for the cause Hazard, it will be necessary to put a monument in the Gate 0. Happy Good night to all.