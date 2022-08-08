Carlo Calenda’s political curriculum, from Civic Choice to Action

The break with the Democratic Party seals the first ten years of political activity by Carlo Calenda, protagonist of a decade lived in a decidedly turbulent way. His first step in this environment dates back to October 2012, when the then 39-year-old Calenda signed the political manifesto “Towards the Third Republic” of the Italia Futura association, founded by Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. Montezemolo himself – former schoolmate of his father Fabio and then his superior at Ferrari – entrusted him with the task of coordinating the choice of candidates for Civic Choice for the policies of February 2013. Among the candidates there is also Calenda himself, who however, he is not elected.

Three months later he joined the government led by Enrico Letta with the role of Deputy Minister of Economic Development, department headed by Flavio Zanonato. When Matteo Renzi takes over from Letta, Calenda is confirmed in the same role, but the minister changes: it’s up to Federica Guidi.

5th February 2015 Calenda abandons Civic Choice and announces his intention to join the Democratic Party. Which, however, in the end it does not. A year later, it is January 20, 2016, Renzi appoints him as Permanent Representative of Italy to the EU. Italian diplomats raise controversy for this irrational choice: usually that role is entrusted to career diplomats, not to political figures.

Renzi defends his choice, but after only two months Calenda changes his role again and becomes Minister of Economic Development: after the resignation of Guidi (involved in the case of the wiretapping of her partner), the department is first managed by Renzi ad interim and then entrusted to Calenda. In December 2016 (seven months later), Calenda was confirmed at the helm of the Ministry by Paolo Gentiloni, who takes over from Renzi. In this role, Calenda launches the appreciated strategic industrial development plan called “Impresa 4.0”, which favors the investments of companies in innovation.

On 6 March 2018 Calenda announces its membership of the Democratic Partywhile not hiding dissonant points of view and even threatening di tear up the card shortly after the beginning of his militancy. In June the Conte I yellow-green government and Calenda leaves the Ministry of Economic Development, which passes under the leadership of Luigi Di Maio.

In January 2019 he launches the political manifesto “We are Europeans”, which aims to counter the sovereign (Fdi + LegA) and populist (M5S) blocs in view of the European elections. In March he announced his candidacy as the head of a list that has the symbol in common with the Democratic Party. On 26 May he was elected MEP, with 275,161 preferences the most voted Democratic Party candidate in Italy.

On the following 23 July, he presented a joint motion to the National Direction of the Democratic Party, in which he stated that the Dems and the M5S are incompatible with each other. The motion was approved by the majority of the assembly, but it was born after a month the Conte II Giallorossi government, formed by the unprecedented alliance between M5S and Pd. Taking note of the situation, Calenda leaves the Democratic Party.

On November 21, 2019 he founded Action, together with Senator Matteo Richetti, who also escaped from the Democratic Party. However, he remains within the Dem delegation to the European parliament.

In October 2020 he announced his intention to apply for mayor of Rome to the administrative offices of the following year, collecting the support of + Europa, PR and Italia Viva in quick succession. In the elections of October 2021 Calenda comes only third in his city, surpassed both by the winner Gualtieri (Pd) and by the second classified Michetti (center-right), but collects 8,000 more votes than the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi (M5S). Calenda announces that he will not be a city councilor, to stay focused on his European commitments. But then he changes his mind and says he wants to try to reconcile the activities with those of the Capitol. Finally he definitely changes his plans and resignsletting Francesco Carpano enter the city council, free from other institutional duties.

In January 2021 announces the agreement between Action and + Europe, who will run together in the next elections “in a liberal democratic and reformist list”. In the following November he left the parliamentary group of European Socialists, following Letta’s announcement of an expansion to the M5S. Calenda then joins Renew Europe.

On February 20, 2022, the first congress of Action elects Calenda as secretary and Richetti as president by acclamation.

In June, Calenda creates controversy in the center-left with his statements on the elections in Lombardy, scheduled for 2023: “If the Democratic Party chooses Majorino, better the Third Pole. With Cottarelli nothing to contest, but with a populist name that looks to M5S I have no problem choosing Letizia Morattione of the best mayors of Milan “.

After the fall of the Draghi government in July 2022, new elections are called for September 25th. The ministers Gelmini and Carfagna leave Forza Italia in controversy with the distrust of Draghi and join Action, which is based on the “Draghi agenda”. August 2 is reached a coalition agreement between the Democratic Party and the Action / + Europe cartel, with a document that is made public jointly by the secretaries involved and an agreement that also provides for the details of the subdivision of the colleges. Five days later, following the entry of the Sinistra Italiana / Verdi Europeani duo and rumors of a possible reopening at M5S, Calenda breaks the pact signed with the Democratic Party. + Europe does not approve of Calenda’s choice and remains in the center-left coalition.



