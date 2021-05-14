Carles soria (10/08/1996, Igualada, Barcelona) is in the best moment of his career. The Spanish right-back of the Estoril just achieved the promotion to First Division in Portugal, a feat that the team completed four days before the end and with a great difference over their pursuers. The Espanyol youth squad is one of the pillars of the club and, in the absence of resolving its future, dreams of the possibility of facing Portuguese soccer giants like Sporting, Porto or Benfica next season.

With scarcely 24 yearsThis has been Soria’s second experience abroad. In 2018/2019, he signed for the AEK Larnaca from Cyprus, where he coincided with a group full of Spaniards who trained Imanol Idiakez. The side counts in conversation with AS how it has been to live a promotion in a year as complicated as this and he reviews his career, in addition to assessing Espanyol’s return to First Division.

First of all, congratulations on the promotion

Thank you. It is my first remarkable football achievement and I think I am still not aware of what I have done.

It has been a difficult season, how have you lived it?

It has been a bit strange, confusing, as I think it has been everywhere. I think that in the end it has been a brutal growth because we have had to live many complicated situations, be confined, not have an audience … Being able to achieve an achievement like this, I think that in a season like this, it takes on much more value, because we know about the complexity of the situation and this promotion knows much better from everything we’ve been through. As much as we are footballers, as much as people believe that we are in a bubble, we are also people and we have our families, and we also live with this situation of uncertainty. in the end being able to achieve this achievement tastes much better.

I imagine that on a mental level it must have been difficult

We spent from January to March / April in home confinement. We couldn’t leave the house, everything was closed, only the supermarket was open … In the end, our routine was to go from home to train and from training to home. For example, in my situation, that I am from abroad, having to live it outside my country, away from my people, my partner, my family … Everything becomes more complicated and you sustain yourself in football.

Luckily I have the support of both my family and my partner, even from afar, and I also work with a coach who helps me a lot in these situations and it is appreciated that he is there. Because I think that many times we are treated like machines and the mental aspect for me is super important, even more than the physical one, because in the end if you are not focused, if you are not happy, if you are having a bad time … field is just reflecting all this. And as good as you are physically, your head is everything. Being focused on those moments and having support as such helps a lot.

How was your adaptation to the Portuguese team and football?

Luckily I am a super open boy, I like to give myself to the fullest. I like that people know me as I am, I do not like the duality of personality. From the first day I wanted to give myself one hundred percent as I am and open up. In the end we spend 20% of the day in football and the rest I like to make friends, I like to meet people, because in the end that is what remains in football. As much as we have gotten the promotion, as the years go by I will like to remember this with my friends, with the new friends that I have made. It was clear to me that I had to adapt as soon as possible when I arrived and that this was going to help me so that, within what has been this year, I could have the best possible time. From day one, everything was very simple.

This can be said very rarely, but we have formed a group of friends, we have been super comfortable throughout the year. I think that’s what has led us to success. I do not understand the success of groups of individuals, I understand success as part of a collective, of generating groups … And that is what has led us towards the final goal that we have achieved. When we do not all go to one or the same individual goals are not united, you do not achieve anything. And what has brought us here is that in good times we were a family and in bad times too. Many times it is said to be said and it is a cliché, but if you do not really comply with it, it is not reflected later.

Is it the most important thing you take with you this year?

Totally. It is true that we have played a super attractive, offensive and associative game, and that has also helped us to make a difference with respect to the other teams, but the key point that all this has happened is the group that we have formed. Being strong, being united, today for you and tomorrow for me … That way everything is much more enjoyable.

In this I imagine that the coach, Bruno Pinheiro, and the rest of the coaching staff will have had a lot to do with it. What is it like to work with him on a day-to-day basis?

It is a pleasure to see how we have improved as a team, to go out on the field and see the difference from playing away to playing at home. Many teams sin that at home they show one image and outside another. We went with the clear mentality of going where we were going to look for the three points, we did not hide from going for the game, proposing more than the rival, because we believe that it is the idea to be closer to victory. And that has led us to winning streaks of seven or eight games. We have ambition, the mythical phrase of going match by match, going out to each match with things clear and how we can hurt our opponents.

Has the level of the Portuguese second division surprised you?

The truth is that if. There is no easy game, there are no big differences between first and last, any rival makes it difficult for you. And more and more in the elite the teams are more physically prepared, there are not so many differences. There are players who in the attack zone can cause you a lot of problems and you have to be prepared, the little details are very important. In the end, in the elite, any mistake is very expensive and in this category the matches are very even and are decided on small things that you have to be very attentive to.

Now that you have achieved promotion, would you like to stay and test what it is like to play against rivals like Porto, Sporting, Benfica …?

I think it would be another dream that I could fulfill. Four or five years ago I would never have imagined that I could have the option of playing in a first division like Portugal. It would be a pleasure for me to continue here. Being able to have lived what a promotion is and have a continuity in First would be something very nice to experience. Measuring yourself against teams like Sporting, Porto or Benfica, which you have seen on television since you were little … Going from what was a childhood dream to a reality would be incredible.

He left the Espanyol quarry, you went to Cyprus and now he is in Portugal. What do you get out of each of these experiences? Is the difference between one football and another very noticeable?

After having gone through the three countries, I realize that the base that we have in Spain is to be appreciated and we have to value it, because what the Espanyol school has given me and what you see in other quarries, makes you realize that that when you go out you feel totally prepared to compete. You look highly trained at the level of ability, you see that there are more and more Spanish players scattered in leagues around the world. There are few leagues where you cannot find Spaniards.

For example in Cyprus there was a big difference between the top six and the bottom six. The ones above were of immense quality. It was a country with other qualities and circumstances that gave me other things to experience. I was able to experience qualification for the Europa League, staying in the last round, something that maybe in other countries I would not have been able to achieve. They are experiences that are unique.

In Spain, I played in Segunda B and there is a lot of contrast. You go from playing one day at the Hercules stadium, a First Division stadium, to later having to go to play on artificial turf pitches. It is a category that calls for adaptation. Adapt each day to what the category proposes to you.

Here in Portugal I have had to experience another type of football that is much more professional, another type of stadiums and we have also been able to achieve something as beautiful as a promotion.

I imagine that he will also be happy with the rise of Espanyol

I have seen a squad that should never have been in the Second Division. It is very easy to say now that Espanyol has walked, that it has passed over the rivals, but I know it has been a tough year. Downgrading implies an obligation to go back up, but of course, everything that is not that and being 15 points behind the second will not be a good season. That entails a lot of pressure, the players who were in the First Division last year carry that burden of relegation and having concluded the year that is how it is valued. Is not easy. It is totally admirable what they have done. Now we have to take another step. An opportunity has presented itself to be able to see what happened, not to make the mistakes of the past, to be able to learn from them and continue to grow as a club and take advantage of it.

Do you think that Espanyol’s goal for next year has to be to aspire to something more than relegation?

Indeed. I think that 60 or 70% of the squad was the one that made Espanyol enter Europe. We cannot argue with the quality of Darder, Cabrera, Embarba, Raúl De Tomás, Melendo … They are players who in other circumstances could easily be in Top-10 teams in Spain. They are players with a lot of quality and you have to be aware of this. We must not forget why this has happened, learn from that situation and only see a hopeful future, work day by day, grow as a club and as footballers.

How would you define yourself as a player?

I would define myself as I am as a person. I give myself one hundred percent, I am a worker, I am constant, I am humble, I like to lead by example. I do not like people whose words do not match their deeds. I demand because I know that I am going to demand myself, I am the first who is demanding with himself, the self-critic that you are going to meet. I will never claim anything from a partner if I cannot claim it first from me.

On a defensive level I have improved a lot, I see myself as a solid player right now, which in the end is what is sought in a full-back today, who is solid in defense and later in attack can contribute many things. I feel very comfortable when kicking the ball, but it is true that on a defensive level I have seen a brutal improvement. Work, consistency, humility, that is what I have burned.

I have read that they nickname him ‘La Garra’

That is what they always tell me here in Portugal. The Spanish player has a lot of grit. It is something that we take to fire, shouting, running, surrendering, it has also been instilled in us like this. I do not share that you can perform a game very well and the next three are not good. I like regularity, dedication, knowing how to suffer and being able to enjoy from suffering, I think that has been lost a bit in football today.

You have played in two foreign leagues, would you like to play in any other country?

My dream has always been England, both the Premier League and the Championship, because I believe that football is lived there in a different way. It is felt and lived day by day, on match day, the full stadiums, the feeling of the fans, the dedication, the fight, which are qualities in which I see myself reflected … I would love to be able to experience that one day, but once you leave Spain, you are open to many other things. It is true that I would also like to play in the First Division in Spain, but I do not close any doors. Each country and each situation will bring you different and totally wonderful things. In the end you have to learn from this, you have to live new experiences and everything that serves to mature I would be delighted to be able to live it.

