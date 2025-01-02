



Carles Sans is ‘Finally alone’ on stage, without his Tricicle colleagues, Paco Mir and Joan Gràcia. Since they agreed to put down the laughs and deliver the laughs as the comic trio they were for decades, Sans chose to test what would happen if he undertook…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only