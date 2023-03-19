The former Barça captain offered his experience at the Barça club ahead of a high-voltage match like the one this Sunday against Real Madrid. This is how he analyzed the hot spots of tonight’s game:
“The most important thing is that the dressing room is shielded, closed and focused on what they have to do, on their work, on what happens on the pitch, and all the noise that is around, as it cannot be controlled. You have to try to manage it in the best way possible but above all focus on what happens on the pitch”.
“He’s having a very good season, he’s in extraordinary conditions. I’ll stick with what they’ve told me, because I don’t know him personally, but he’s very professional, humble, he always gives his best in training sessions and games and that’s where his performance is. Now Even if he’s not the best central defender in the world, he’s among the top three. He’s young, he still has room for improvement and I think we have a very good central defender at Barcelona for many years to come”.
“I would stay with Gavi and Pedroand from Madrid, camavinga I think he is a great player”
“In Europe, the truth is that it hasn’t been a good season but that’s over and it can’t be changed, we have to focus on what’s left. In LaLiga, we’re dealing with it very much and then in the Cup, which will be very complicated. But now we have to think about the Clásico this Sunday and we can decide LaLiga, it’s the strength and desire that the fans and the team have to have, to be able to win a League, because we would practically leave it sentenced”.
