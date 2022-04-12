The season is in its final stretch, but Carles Pérez (Granollers, 1998) has arrived in time to open a hidden door that marks a new unexpected path for him in Roma. The Spanish winger was the object of praise from his coach Mourinho, who was unlikely to do so, after the gialloroso team’s comeback against Salernitana (1-2) last weekend, in which Carles scored the equalizer with a great goal from outside the area. Questioned by the lack of minutes of the excanterano of the Barça, andhe Portuguese justified his absence due to a tactical problem and praised his player’s conditions: “I’m especially happy for Carles, who is a great guy who works like no one else. Sometimes you can’t find a hole in it because of the tactical system”.

Carles has earned Mou’s trust through hard work (he has a personal physical trainer and stays after training sessions rehearsing his shot) and the Portuguese has recognized his effort and opened the doors of the eleven to him at a key moment. Roma play half the season in the second leg of the Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday against Bodo/Glimt and their next two Serie A games are against Inter and Napoli.

The wink that Mourinho gave him shows the trust and respect that the Portuguese has for the former Barça player, a respect and trust that are reciprocal. As AS learned, Carles sees Mourinho as a reference, to the point that he assures that he would have loved to work under him before. “Training well on a daily basis is fundamental to playing well in matches. I try to be ready for when the coach needs me and to always take advantage of the minutes to give the best of myself and be able to help the team”, he assured after his great game against Salernitana.

His role in this last stretch will be definitive in deciding his future. Several Bundesliga teams, including Leverkusen, have shown interest in Carles, who is still confident of making a mark in Rome.