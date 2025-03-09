It was the sad and lucrative news of the day, of those that never like to write. The death of Carles Miñarrowhich caused the suspension of the match between Barcelona and Osasuna, and which occurred at the Meliá de Pedralbes hotel, where the team was concentrated for the match. Miñarro was a key member of the medical staff and enjoyed a special affection among the players. The doctor, always in the background, enjoyed the Confidence of the wardrobe for its proximity and their successful diagnoses. It does not surprise that the template will be desolate when you know the news and fill the social networks of senses of condolence.

Just a month ago, Dr. Miñarro was an outstanding protagonist during the match that Barcelona played the Alavés. Gavi and Conechny suffered a chilling encounter in the first measures of the duel. The visiting player took the worst part, but both players had to be replaced by the BOILING PROTOCOL. Although Barca wanted to continue on the grass, Miñarro did not allow it. “What day is today?” The doctor asked. To which Gavi replied: “I have no fucking idea,” which confirmed the confusion of the footballer and justified his substitution.

Gavi, precisely, was one of the first to manifest on social networks with a sense Menjae: «Doqui, always in our heartswe will miss you, ”wrote the Andalusian, with the Barcelona statement in the background and several hearts and hands praying.

Miñarro, from 40 years and with two childrenbecame part of the Barcelona medical team in 2017, linked to the Sala football section. Last year he joined the first team of Dr. Ricard Pruna, a medical person in charge of the club. His professional career was marked by his commitment to sport and health, performing in institutions such as the center of Alt Rendiment (Car) of Sant Cugat and other sports clubs before arriving at Barça. He was the head of the medical services of the CE Sabadell between 2014 and 2016 and also Terrassa and of Sant Andreu. The Galen obtained his title at the University Rovira I Virgili, in Tarragona, and then specializing in sports medicine and obtaining a master’s degree in sports traumatology from the University of Barcelona.









The doctor was an outstanding expert in Sports Medicine and Physiotherapyand his career has been focused on the care and rehabilitation of athletes. Specialist both in the treatment of sports injuries and physical performance optimization.